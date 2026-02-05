Frax Share Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $76.85 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,252,264 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.com. Frax Share’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 94,233,880.53879976 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 0.76678248 USD and is down -10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $15,570,911.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

