Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOT. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.24. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,926.58. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 134.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boot Barn by 164.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on both EPS and revenue: Boot Barn reported $2.79 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.56 and revenue of $705.6M (up 16% YoY); same-store sales rose 5.7% and margins/ROE remained healthy — investors see durable demand and margin leverage. Q3 Financial Results (BusinessWire)

Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year sales guidance (midpoint lifted toward $2.25B) and improved profit outlook, citing store expansion and margin initiatives — supports forward revenue and earnings growth expectations. Boot Barn raises full-year sales guidance (MSN)

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment warming: Zacks upgraded BOOT from "hold" to "strong-buy," which can boost short-term demand from momentum and growth-oriented investors. Zacks upgrade

Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line but conservative in places — FY26 EPS guidance of $7.25–$7.35 sits roughly at/just below Street midpoint (~$7.32), and Q4 EPS guidance of $1.35–$1.45 tracks consensus; revenue guidance $2.2–$2.3B overlaps estimates. Watch whether management hits the high end. Guidance details (BusinessWire)

Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and the earnings-call transcript are now available for deeper read-through of management commentary on inventory, margins and store cadence — useful for drivers of forward guidance. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Negative Sentiment: Some coverage framed the quarter as merely meeting/only modestly beating estimates in certain metrics — if expectations ratchet up after the beat, the stock will be vulnerable to any future misses. Zacks: Q3 earnings meet estimates

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

