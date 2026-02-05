Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

