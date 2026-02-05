Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.
TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.
Tenable Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — revenue $260.5M (+11% YoY) and non-GAAP EPS $0.48 vs. $0.42 expected, showing improving profitability and recurring subscription strength. Tenable Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Tenable raised near?term and FY guidance — Q1 non?GAAP EPS guide $0.39–0.42 and FY non?GAAP EPS $1.81–1.90, well above street models, which drove the re?rating. Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Board expanded share repurchase authorization by $150M (total remaining ~$338M) and management repurchased shares in Q4 — a direct capital-return boost that supports EPS and buyback-driven upside. Tenable Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized AI security demand and platform consolidation (Tenable One) as drivers of momentum and deeper customer engagement — thematic support for longer-term subscription growth. TENB Q4 Deep Dive: AI Security Demand, Platform Consolidation Drive Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry recognition and credit improvement — Gartner placements and S&P upgrade to BB provide credibility but are already reflected in sentiment. Earnings Call Highlights / Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity: Zacks upgraded TENB to “strong-buy” while consensus remains mixed — useful momentum but watch divergence in price targets. Zacks Research Upgrade
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP losses persist and cash declined year?over?year — full?year GAAP net loss ~$36.1M and cash + short-term investments down materially vs. year?ago, which could constrain flexibility despite buybacks. Press Release / Financials
- Negative Sentiment: Disclosure change: Tenable is moving away from providing a specific calculated?current?billings target because of billing-duration distortions — reduces a metric some investors use to track cash/bookings momentum. Earnings Call Highlights / Guidance Note
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and balance-sheet leverage were noted in coverage summaries — investors should watch insider activity and leverage metrics as buybacks proceed. QuiverQuant Summary
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.
At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.
