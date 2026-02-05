10,000 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,805,075 shares of company stock valued at $347,653,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

