ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on ARM in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

ARM Trading Up 0.3%

ARM stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.52. ARM has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in ARM by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $243,098,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $202,980,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ARM by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after buying an additional 1,396,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ARM by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 805,886 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on the headline numbers — ARM reported $0.43 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and $1.24B revenue vs. $1.23B, driven by AI demand that lifted total revenue to a record. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q3 beat on the headline numbers — ARM reported $0.43 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and $1.24B revenue vs. $1.23B, driven by AI demand that lifted total revenue to a record. Positive Sentiment: ARM guided FYQ4 above Street estimates — EPS guide of $0.540–$0.620 (consensus ~$0.490) and revenue guidance of $1.4–$1.5B, signaling continued strength from AI workloads. Reuters: Forecasts Quarterly Revenue Above Estimates

ARM guided FYQ4 above Street estimates — EPS guide of $0.540–$0.620 (consensus ~$0.490) and revenue guidance of $1.4–$1.5B, signaling continued strength from AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted AI as a durable driver (data centers to phones) and scheduled an “Arm Everywhere” event on March 24 to outline strategy — potential catalyst if new partnerships or product roadmaps are announced. BusinessWire: Arm Everywhere Event

Management highlighted AI as a durable driver (data centers to phones) and scheduled an “Arm Everywhere” event on March 24 to outline strategy — potential catalyst if new partnerships or product roadmaps are announced. Negative Sentiment: Licensing revenue narrowly missed estimates — the shortfall drove a sharp after?hours selloff (reported as a ~8% drop after hours), offsetting the topline beat. This licensing weakness is the immediate cause of negative investor reaction. CNBC: Shares Plunge After Licensing Miss

Licensing revenue narrowly missed estimates — the shortfall drove a sharp after?hours selloff (reported as a ~8% drop after hours), offsetting the topline beat. This licensing weakness is the immediate cause of negative investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Broader industry headwinds: memory shortages are expected to constrain smartphone shipments, which weighs on ARM’s phone-related licensing and chip?design demand and amplifies pressure from peers like Qualcomm. Analysts cited this as an additional near?term drag. Reuters: Memory Shortage Hurting Chip Sales

Broader industry headwinds: memory shortages are expected to constrain smartphone shipments, which weighs on ARM’s phone-related licensing and chip?design demand and amplifies pressure from peers like Qualcomm. Analysts cited this as an additional near?term drag. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed profitability signal — some outlets note profit fell year?over?year despite revenue growth, reflecting margin dynamics investors will watch as AI revenue scales. WSJ: Profit Falls Despite Revenue Growth

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

