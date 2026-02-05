Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 13,452 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Visa stock opened at $329.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $600.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

