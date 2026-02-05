JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Price

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $478.00 to $532.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.50.

HUBB opened at $487.47 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $513.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,337,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,698,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,571,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS and showed solid top-line growth: Hubbell reported $4.73 EPS vs. $4.70 expected and revenue of $1.49B (up ~11.9% YoY), supporting the company’s profitability and growth story. Read More.

Q4 results beat on EPS and showed solid top-line growth: Hubbell reported $4.73 EPS vs. $4.70 expected and revenue of $1.49B (up ~11.9% YoY), supporting the company’s profitability and growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data-center and utility demand remains a key driver: management cited strong demand from data centers and utilities that lifted margins and volume in the quarter. That tailwind underpins revenue guidance and investor interest. Read More.

Data-center and utility demand remains a key driver: management cited strong demand from data centers and utilities that lifted margins and volume in the quarter. That tailwind underpins revenue guidance and investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiative — Aclara360: Hubbell is pushing Aclara360 (grid data/software) to convert meter/grid data into recurring software revenue, which investors view as higher-margin, more predictable growth. Read More.

Strategic growth initiative — Aclara360: Hubbell is pushing Aclara360 (grid data/software) to convert meter/grid data into recurring software revenue, which investors view as higher-margin, more predictable growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Evercore raised its price target (to $585) and keeps an outperform view, giving the stock meaningful upside in street targets. That lift in targets is supportive for longer-term sentiment. Read More.

Analyst support: Evercore raised its price target (to $585) and keeps an outperform view, giving the stock meaningful upside in street targets. That lift in targets is supportive for longer-term sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $532 but kept a neutral rating — the higher PT is constructive, but the unchanged rating tempers immediate buying pressure. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $532 but kept a neutral rating — the higher PT is constructive, but the unchanged rating tempers immediate buying pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance set (EPS range $19.15–$19.85; revenue $6.3–$6.4B): the range overlaps Street estimates (consensus ~$19.77 EPS), so guidance is broadly in line rather than a clear upside surprise. Management also expects 7–9% total sales growth in 2026. Read More.

FY?2026 guidance set (EPS range $19.15–$19.85; revenue $6.3–$6.4B): the range overlaps Street estimates (consensus ~$19.77 EPS), so guidance is broadly in line rather than a clear upside surprise. Management also expects 7–9% total sales growth in 2026. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and valuation pressure after a fresh 12?month high: the stock recently reached a new 12?month high, and some investors appear to be trimming positions into the news, weighing on the price despite the beat. Read More.

Profit-taking and valuation pressure after a fresh 12?month high: the stock recently reached a new 12?month high, and some investors appear to be trimming positions into the news, weighing on the price despite the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet/liquidity and valuation considerations: Hubbell trades at a relatively rich P/E (~30) and has a quick ratio below 1 (0.85), which may make some investors cautious about downside risk if growth or margins slow. Read More.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

