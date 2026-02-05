CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $260.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.78 and its 200-day moving average is $243.35. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

