Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,844,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,349,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,668,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,497,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,509,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $597,031,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

