Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by High Ground Investment Management LLP

High Ground Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 15.5% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $93,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,419,000 after buying an additional 704,790 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,440 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,498,000 after acquiring an additional 324,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $1,148,379,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,440,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

