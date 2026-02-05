HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Stock Holdings Increased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 174.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,039 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,506,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 575,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 283,520 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 97.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,806,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,109 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 337,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.