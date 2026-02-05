Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Unloaded Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on February 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 1/29/2026.

Lam Research Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $209.78 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

