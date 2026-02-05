Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.0273. Investview shares last traded at $0.0293, with a volume of 916,137 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Investview, Inc (OTCMKTS:INVU) is a global financial services and media technology company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm specializes in delivering financial education, self?improvement programs and lifestyle coaching through a digital ecosystem of subscription-based platforms. Investview aims to empower retail clients with actionable market insights, trading strategies and personal development content by blending fintech innovation with engaging media experiences.

Through a portfolio of branded channels and online portals, Investview provides video-driven trading courses, market analysis newsletters, mobile applications and live webinars.

