Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,817,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,648,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Biosig Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Biosig Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.
Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX) is a medical technology company focused on developing advanced signal acquisition and processing solutions for cardiac electrophysiology. The company’s work centers on improving the clarity and interpretability of intracardiac signals captured during electrophysiology procedures, with the goal of helping clinicians identify arrhythmogenic substrates and make more informed procedural decisions.
Its primary offering is a signal-processing platform that combines proprietary hardware and software to amplify, filter and display intracardiac electrical activity with reduced noise and distortion.
