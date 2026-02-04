Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.0 million-$535.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.2 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BOOT traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. 1,191,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,447. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $210.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.23. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $229,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $638,926.58. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

About Boot Barn



Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

