Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) and Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) Head to Head Contrast

Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) and Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Profusa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.90) -5.67 Profusa N/A N/A -$8.71 million ($2.23) -0.04

Risk and Volatility

Perspective Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profusa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Profusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Profusa N/A N/A -880.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perspective Therapeutics and Profusa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00

Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 118.95%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Profusa.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Profusa on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

