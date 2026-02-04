EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.400-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.250-2.330 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.97. The stock had a trading volume of 674,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,353. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $188.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EastGroup Properties this week:

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 124,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.