Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.11 and last traded at $164.11, with a volume of 82953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.38%.Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,904.40. This trade represents a 25.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 95.1% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

