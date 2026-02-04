Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 62.5% – What’s Next?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 62.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 749,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 965% from the average session volume of 70,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.