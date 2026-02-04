The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.31. 373,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,825. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.10. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.57, for a total transaction of $178,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,179.82. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $121,513.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,750.68. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,953,443. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

