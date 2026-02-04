Short Interest in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Increases By 24.7%

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,839 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 15,111 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA YLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,981. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.
Principal Active High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Active High Yield ETF
About Principal Active High Yield ETF
The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.
