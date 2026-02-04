Short Interest in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Increases By 24.7%

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,839 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 15,111 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA YLD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,981. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1159 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Active High Yield ETF

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 122,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 94,819 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.