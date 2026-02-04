Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.71. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.7850, with a volume of 111,436 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.26.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.05 million. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $372,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 91.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc (NYSE: WDH) is a China-based insurtech and health protection platform that leverages digital technology to connect consumers with insurance and healthcare services. Through its mobile app and online marketplace, Waterdrop offers a range of microinsurance and critical illness products designed to provide affordable coverage for everyday risks. The platform also features crowdfunding channels that enable users to contribute to medical expense relief for individuals facing serious health challenges.

Since its founding in 2016 and headquartered in Shanghai, Waterdrop has grown its partner network to include leading insurance carriers and medical institutions across mainland China.

