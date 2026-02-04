KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 282,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 173,472 shares.The stock last traded at $96.2860 and had previously closed at $94.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in KB Financial Group by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.