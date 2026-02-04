AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,335,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,625,000 after purchasing an additional 262,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.