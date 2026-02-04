Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Billion Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,978,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,720,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.61% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,207,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

