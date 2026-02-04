Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Trims Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,053 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STLA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stellantis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

