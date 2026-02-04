58,879 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Acquired by Payne Capital LLC

Payne Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Payne Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,389 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.