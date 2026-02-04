Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,339 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/market data on short interest is inconsistent and likely not actionable: two recent short?interest reports (Feb 2 and Feb 3) show “0 shares” and NaN increases with a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — this appears to be a data error or reporting anomaly and does not provide clear evidence of meaningful short pressure or a likely short squeeze.

Regulatory/market data on short interest is inconsistent and likely not actionable: two recent short?interest reports (Feb 2 and Feb 3) show “0 shares” and NaN increases with a 0.0 days?to?cover figure — this appears to be a data error or reporting anomaly and does not provide clear evidence of meaningful short pressure or a likely short squeeze. Neutral Sentiment: News roundup: a Zacks piece flagged a recent price pullback in early February, noting ASTS had slid in the prior session — a factual summary of recent volatility rather than new company fundamentals. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Slides as Market Rises

News roundup: a Zacks piece flagged a recent price pullback in early February, noting ASTS had slid in the prior session — a factual summary of recent volatility rather than new company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law?firm investor alert launched, announcing an investigation into AST SpaceMobile on behalf of investors — this raises potential litigation risk and can increase downside pressure or volatility while the inquiry proceeds. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. – ASTS Local/AP coverage of the Pomerantz investor alert

Pomerantz law?firm investor alert launched, announcing an investigation into AST SpaceMobile on behalf of investors — this raises potential litigation risk and can increase downside pressure or volatility while the inquiry proceeds. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary on valuation: a Seeking Alpha piece argues AST SpaceMobile is “priced for perfection,” warning the stock may be overvalued and vulnerable to downside if execution or growth disappoints — this kind of analysis can temper speculative buying and attract short sellers or profit?taking. AST SpaceMobile: Priced For Perfection

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,200. This represents a 44.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $2,940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,220. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,765 shares of company stock worth $187,236 and have sold 2,354,621 shares worth $164,348,075. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 10.7%

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 2.70. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.