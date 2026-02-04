Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares trading hands.

Lithium X Energy Stock Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.57.

Lithium X Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp. and changed its name to Lithium X Energy Corp. in November 2015. Lithium X Energy Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.