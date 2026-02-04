Financial Contrast: La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) & ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ITT has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Rosa has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ITT alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITT and La Rosa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $3.63 billion 4.40 $518.30 million $6.02 30.86 La Rosa $69.45 million 0.00 -$14.45 million ($4,661.90) 0.00

ITT has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ITT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of La Rosa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 12.67% 18.96% 10.43% La Rosa -35.59% N/A -91.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ITT and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 0 9 0 3.00 La Rosa 1 0 0 0 1.00

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $206.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ITT is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

ITT beats La Rosa on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. This segment sells its products under ITT Friction Technologies, KONI, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Axtone, Novitek, and GALT. brand names. The Industrial Process segment provides industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. This segment sells its products under Goulds Pumps, Bornemann, Engineered Valves, PRO Services, C'treat, i-ALERT, Rheinhütte Pumpen, and Habonim brand names. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets under Cannon, VEAM, BIW Connector Systems, Aerospace Controls, Enidine, Compact Automation, Neo-Dyn Process Controls, Conoflow, and Micro-Mode brand names. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.