BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.09. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 15,168 shares.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 4.3%

The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing regenerative medicine therapies for urological, orthopedic and rehabilitative indications. The company’s research focuses on autologous and allogeneic cell therapy platforms designed to repair, regenerate and restore normal tissue function through targeted cell delivery and expansion technologies.

Among its lead programs is BRTX-100, an investigational autologous muscle cell therapy aimed at treating stress urinary incontinence, which is advancing through late-stage clinical studies.

