NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and traded as high as $30.78. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 152,523 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $700,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 334.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 206.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

