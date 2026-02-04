Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as low as C$1.87. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 9,137 shares trading hands.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$251.15 million, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

