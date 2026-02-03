Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Clorox had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 358.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $115.11. 2,718,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. Clorox has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.