William Carroll Sells 5,967 Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) SVP William Carroll sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $406,352.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,094.20. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,830,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,428. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.70 to $80.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

