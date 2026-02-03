Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.55, FiscalAI reports. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion.

AMGN traded down $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.72. 2,277,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,932. The company has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.74. Amgen has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $353.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,467,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,649,000 after purchasing an additional 345,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,408,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $708,267,000 after buying an additional 104,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,746,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 861,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amgen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

