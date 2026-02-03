Sound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Sound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGPGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,738 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 102,556 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOGP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sound Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sound Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sound Group Price Performance

Shares of SOGP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,358. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a P/E ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Sound Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc is a global, AI-powered audio company on a mission to help people connect better and live happier. Leveraging its voice AI technologies and deep expertise in audio interaction, Sound Group is building a diverse ecosystem of intelligent audio products that cater to a global user base. By integrating technology, innovative products, and real-world data within a user-centric ecosystem, the Company generates a powerful growth flywheel that drives continuous innovation and accelerates global expansion.

