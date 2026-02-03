Sound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Sound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,738 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 102,556 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on SOGP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sound Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sound Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SOGP
Sound Group Price Performance
Sound Group Company Profile
Sound Group Inc is a global, AI-powered audio company on a mission to help people connect better and live happier. Leveraging its voice AI technologies and deep expertise in audio interaction, Sound Group is building a diverse ecosystem of intelligent audio products that cater to a global user base. By integrating technology, innovative products, and real-world data within a user-centric ecosystem, the Company generates a powerful growth flywheel that drives continuous innovation and accelerates global expansion.
