Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW) Declines By 16.1%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,873 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 3,424 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 16.3%
NASDAQ:SVREW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 24,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. SaverOne 2014 has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SaverOne 2014
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.