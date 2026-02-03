Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW) Declines By 16.1%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVREW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,873 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 3,424 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 16.3%

NASDAQ:SVREW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 24,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. SaverOne 2014 has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

