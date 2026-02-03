Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$87.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$94.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.35.

Exchange Income Stock Up 2.2%

EIF traded up C$2.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$100.45. The company had a trading volume of 330,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,734. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.63. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$45.00 and a 12-month high of C$101.18.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of C$959.74 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

