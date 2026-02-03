INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Performance

Shares of VLT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 7,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. INV VK HI INC2 has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in INV VK HI INC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in INV VK HI INC2 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in INV VK HI INC2 by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in INV VK HI INC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About INV VK HI INC2

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

