AppLovin Corporation $APP is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,344 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up 7.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of AppLovin worth $3,520,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,844,000 after purchasing an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,541,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $1,456,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.45.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.61. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company rebuts short?seller accusations — AppLovin publicly confronted recent short?seller claims and framed AI shifts as manageable rather than existential, which helped calm some investor fears. Read More.

Analysts say Google's Project Genie isn't a direct threat — Several analyst writeups argue Genie targets a different market and won't displace AppLovin's profitable marketing and monetization stack, supporting buy ratings. Read More.

Bullish fundamental analysis highlights cash generation and buybacks — Coverage notes very high margins, strong free cash flow and an active ~$3.3B buyback that can support EPS — a near?term tailwind if buybacks continue. Read More.

Sector comparison shows relative strength — Commentary pointing out AppLovin outpacing peers like Workday signals market positioning, but it's context?dependent. Read More.

Recent market move noted — End?of?day reporting flagged a modest uptick to ~$483, reflecting intraday stabilization rather than a clear trend change. Read More.

Short?interest data looks inconsistent — Published short?interest figures showed zeros/NaN, suggesting a data issue; investors should confirm actual short activity from official exchange filings before drawing conclusions.

January selloff tied to short attack and AI fear — A prior short?seller report and overblown fears about Google's AI offerings triggered a ~30% drawdown in January, highlighting ongoing volatility and reputational risk. Read More.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

