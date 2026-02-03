Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 89.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,991,000 after buying an additional 413,394 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Record-quarter beat and raised outlook — Deckers reported stronger-than-expected results and raised guidance, sparking analyst model updates and a big initial rally that re-priced expectations for brands like HOKA and UGG. Deckers Record Quarter Raises Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets and coverage — At least one outlet noted a raised price target ($140) after the results, supporting the post-earnings re-rating. Price Target Raised to $140
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum — New product launches (e.g., HOKA Speedgoat 7) reinforce brand momentum and category demand cited in the quarter. HOKA Speedgoat 7
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout across key moving averages — DECK recently crossed above the 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages, signaling both short- and long-term technical strength that likely drew momentum buyers. 20-Day MA 50-Day MA 200-Day MA
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention and screens — DECK showed up on Zacks’ most-searched and Zacks Value Trader lists, increasing short-term attention from retail and quant screens. Trending Stock Zacks Value Trader
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Elevated options volume was reported, indicating increased short-term trading and hedging that can amplify intraday moves without changing the underlying fundamentals. Unusually High Options Volume
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation scrutiny and profit-taking after the rally — Coverage notes the quarter “puts valuation in focus,” and after a sharp post-earnings run-up many investors likely locked in gains; that combination helps explain today’s pullback despite positive fundamentals. Valuation In Focus
Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.7%
DECK stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $177.64. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.67.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.
Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.
