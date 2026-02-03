Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 89.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,991,000 after buying an additional 413,394 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $132.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.7%

DECK stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $177.64. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.67.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

