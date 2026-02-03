Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.81 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,389,000 after buying an additional 7,078,581 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414,037 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,315,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 35.5%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.