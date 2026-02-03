Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $359.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.38 and a 200 day moving average of $354.62.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $442.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $395.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.30.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

