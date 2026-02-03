Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,088 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages retained constructive ratings (buy/overweight) even after trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside from current levels — this suggests institutional confidence in UNH’s earnings power despite near?term headwinds. Truist and JPMorgan coverage (Benzinga)

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

