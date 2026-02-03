Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 381,785 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 298,563 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Storebrand ASA stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA is a leading Norwegian financial services group specializing in long-term savings and insurance solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, the company traces its roots to the 18th century and has grown into one of the foremost providers of life insurance, pensions, and health-related coverage in the Nordic region.

The company’s core activities encompass individual and corporate pension plans, life and non-life insurance products, and comprehensive health insurance services. Through its subsidiaries, Storebrand offers defined contribution and defined benefit schemes, personal pension savings accounts, and disability protection.

