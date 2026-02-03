Universal (UVV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Universal to post earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $754.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.30 million. Universal had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Universal Price Performance

UVV stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. Universal has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Universal by 5.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal during the third quarter valued at $420,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

