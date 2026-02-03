Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $16.5385 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.22.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

