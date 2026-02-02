Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,986 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 63,605 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,421 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum Biopharma stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Quantum Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QNTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantum Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Quantum Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ QNTM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Quantum Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). On average, research analysts expect that Quantum Biopharma will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Biopharma Company Profile

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property.

