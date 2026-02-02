ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,453.16 and last traded at $1,441.39. 1,763,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,337,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,423.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild Redb raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

The company has a market cap of $566.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $986.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,213,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

